Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Elantra

73,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GLS w/ BLIND SPOT DETECTION / SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GLS w/ BLIND SPOT DETECTION / SUNROOF

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

Contact Seller

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

73,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7092175
  • Stock #: 19358
  • VIN: KMHD84LF2HU404161

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 19358
  • Mileage 73,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This Hyundai Elantra GLS comes loaded with a fuel efficient and reliable 2.0L motor, automatic transmission, alloy wheels, power sunroof, heated seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, proximity key with push start, hands free trunk, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, Blind Spot Detection system, 7-inch touchscreen with ANDROID AUTO, back-up camera, LED daytime running lights, premium sound system, Bluetooth, many safety features including traction & stability control / side curtain airbags / antilock disc brakes and much more!!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Precision Hyundai

2000 Jaguar XK XKR C...
 41,500 KM
$23,990 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 73,000 KM
$15,990 + tax & lic
2011 Forest River Ge...
 28,000 KM
$79,990 + tax & lic

Email Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

Call Dealer

403 243-XXXX

(click to show)

403 243-8344

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory