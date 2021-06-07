Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Elantra

77,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL w/ AUTOMATIC / BLIND SPOT DETECTION

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL w/ AUTOMATIC / BLIND SPOT DETECTION

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

Contact Seller

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

77,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7325612
  • Stock #: 19462
  • VIN: KMHD84LF4HU378405

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Stock # 19462
  • Mileage 77,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This Hyundai Elantra GL comes loaded with a fuel efficient and reliable 2.0L motor, automatic transmission, alloy wheels, Blind Spot Detection system, 7-inch touchscreen display with back-up camera, cruise control, LED daytime running lights, heated leather wrapped steering wheel. Bluetooth, 60/40 split folding rear seats, projection headlights, keyless entry with factory alarm, heated seats, many safety features including traction & stability control / antilock disc brakes / side curtain airbags and much more!!!

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive, Traction Control, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Auxiliary Audio Input, Daytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Back-Up Camera, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Aluminum Wheels, Blind Spot Monitor, Tires - Rear Performa...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Precision Hyundai

2012 OPEN RANGE Open...
 0 KM
$29,990 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Pathfind...
 133,300 KM
$18,990 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Soul 2U w/ ...
 75,400 KM
$9,990 + tax & lic

Email Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

Call Dealer

403 243-XXXX

(click to show)

403 243-8344

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory