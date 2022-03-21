$15,000 + taxes & licensing 1 1 5 , 2 9 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8868614

8868614 Stock #: 39380

39380 VIN: KMHD84LF7HU289895

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 39380

Mileage 115,292 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.