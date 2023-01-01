2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

$27,990 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 0 , 4 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10352478

10352478 Stock #: 20309

20309 VIN: KM8SNDHF1HU185234

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Monaco White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Stock # 20309

Mileage 100,400 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features MONACO WHITE, BLACK LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, All Wheel Drive, Tires - Rear Performance, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Power Steering, Sun/Moonroof, Brake Assist, Temporary Spare Tire, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front Performance, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Pano...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.