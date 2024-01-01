$26,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport ULTIMATE w/ NAVI / 360 CAMERA / TOP MODEL
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
$26,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Serrano Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # 20477
- Mileage 86,190 KM
Vehicle Description
This ONE OWNER TOP MODEL Hyundai Santa Fe ULTIMATE comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.0L TUBROCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, an impressive ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, 19-inch wheels, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with automatic braking, high beam assist, lane departure warning, HID headlights w/ adaptive cornering, 360-degree parking camera, heated / cooled power leather seats with memory, 8-inch touchscreen w/ NAVIGATION, premium 12-speaker INFINITI sound system, proximity key with push start ignition, smart power liftgate, PANORAMIC ROOF, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated steering wheel, Blind Spot Detection system, parking sensors, Bluetooth, fog lights and much more!!!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
