$18,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport SE
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport SE
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour FROST WHITE
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 157,123 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine will keep you going. This Hyundai Santa Fe Sport has the following options: FROST WHITE, BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Alloy, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: OD lock-up torque converter and Drive Mode Select w/Eco, Normal and Sport mode, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P235/65 R17 AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, and Streaming Audio. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Exterior
Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Call Dealer
403-256-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
403-256-4960