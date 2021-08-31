2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

+ taxes & licensing
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
This Hyundai Santa Fe SE comes loaded with a reliable and fuel efficient 2.4L motor, automatic transmission, ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, LED daytime running lights, selectable drive modes, 5-inch LCD touch-screen with back-up camera, Blind Spot Detection system, Lane Change Assist, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, alloy wheels, Bluetooth, fog lights, many safety features including traction & stability control / antilock brakes / side curtain airbags and much more!!
