2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

99,000 KM

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

Sport SE w/ AWD / LEATHER / PANORAMIC ROOF

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

99,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7610986
  • Stock #: 19574
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB2HG415293

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 19574
  • Mileage 99,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This Hyundai Santa Fe SE comes loaded with a reliable and fuel efficient 2.4L motor, automatic transmission, ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, LED daytime running lights, selectable drive modes, 5-inch LCD touch-screen with back-up camera, Blind Spot Detection system, Lane Change Assist, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, alloy wheels, Bluetooth, fog lights, many safety features including traction & stability control / antilock brakes / side curtain airbags and much more!!

Vehicle Features

All Wheel Drive, Daytime Running Lights, Sun/Moonroof, Tires - Rear All-Season, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Tires - Front All-Season, Automatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Temporary Spare Tire, Privacy ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-XXXX

403 243-8344

