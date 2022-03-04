$22,990+ tax & licensing
403 243-8344
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport PREMIUM w/ BLIND SPOT DETECTION / LOW KMS
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
$22,990
- Listing ID: 8644469
- Stock #: 19844
- VIN: 5XYZU3LB7HG403327
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Titanium Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 53,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE Hyundai Santa Fe PREMIUM comes loaded with a fuel efficient and reliable 2.4L motor, automatic transmission, selectable drive modes, LED daytime running lights, 5-inch touchscreen w/ back-up camera, Blind Spot Detection, automatic headlights, alloy wheels, heated seats, split folding rear seats, Bluetooth connectivity, many safety features including antilock disc brakes / traction & stability control / full-length side curtain airbags and much more!!
Vehicle Features
