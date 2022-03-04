2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

$22,990 + taxes & licensing 5 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8644469

8644469 Stock #: 19844

19844 VIN: 5XYZU3LB7HG403327

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Titanium Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Stock # 19844

Mileage 53,000 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features TITANIUM SILVER, BLACK DELUXE CLOTH SEATING SURFACES W/YES ESSENTIALS, Front Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, Temporary Spare Tire, Rear Defrost, Heated Mirrors, Automatic Headlights, MP3 Player, Power Steering, Daytime Running Lights, Rear Spoiler, Inte...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.