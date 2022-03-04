Menu
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

53,000 KM

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

Sport PREMIUM w/ BLIND SPOT DETECTION / LOW KMS

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

  • Listing ID: 8644469
  • Stock #: 19844
  • VIN: 5XYZU3LB7HG403327

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Titanium Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 19844
  • Mileage 53,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE Hyundai Santa Fe PREMIUM comes loaded with a fuel efficient and reliable 2.4L motor, automatic transmission, selectable drive modes, LED daytime running lights, 5-inch touchscreen w/ back-up camera, Blind Spot Detection, automatic headlights, alloy wheels, heated seats, split folding rear seats, Bluetooth connectivity, many safety features including antilock disc brakes / traction & stability control / full-length side curtain airbags and much more!!

Vehicle Features

TITANIUM SILVER, BLACK DELUXE CLOTH SEATING SURFACES W/YES ESSENTIALS, Front Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, Temporary Spare Tire, Rear Defrost, Heated Mirrors, Automatic Headlights, MP3 Player, Power Steering, Daytime Running Lights, Rear Spoiler, Inte...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

