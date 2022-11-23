$36,990+ tax & licensing
403 243-8344
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
XL ULTIMATE w/ NAVI / 360 CAMERA / TOP MODEL
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
$36,990
- Listing ID: 9390745
- Stock #: 20053
- VIN: KM8SNDHF8HU247518
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Regal Red Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 18,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This ONE OWNER LOW KM TOP MODEL Hyundai Santa Fe XL ULATIMATE comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 3.3L V6 motor, automatic transmission, an amazing ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, 19-inch alloy wheels, adaptive cruise control, collision warning with autonomous emergency braking, High Beam Assist, Lane Departure Warning system, HID headlights with adaptive cornering, MULTIVIEW parking camera, heated / cooled power leather seats with memory, 2ND ROW CAPTAINS chairs for comfortable 6 passenger seating, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 8-inch touchscreen with NAVIGATION system, premium INFINITI sound system, LED fog lights, heated steering wheel, proximity key with push start ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, Blind Spot Detection system, SMART power liftgate, Bluetooth and much more!!
Vehicle Features
