2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

18,000 KM

Details Description Features

$36,990

+ tax & licensing
$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL ULTIMATE w/ NAVI / 360 CAMERA / TOP MODEL

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL ULTIMATE w/ NAVI / 360 CAMERA / TOP MODEL

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

18,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9390745
  • Stock #: 20053
  • VIN: KM8SNDHF8HU247518

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Regal Red Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 20053
  • Mileage 18,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER LOW KM TOP MODEL Hyundai Santa Fe XL ULATIMATE comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 3.3L V6 motor, automatic transmission, an amazing ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, 19-inch alloy wheels, adaptive cruise control, collision warning with autonomous emergency braking, High Beam Assist, Lane Departure Warning system, HID headlights with adaptive cornering, MULTIVIEW parking camera, heated / cooled power leather seats with memory, 2ND ROW CAPTAINS chairs for comfortable 6 passenger seating, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 8-inch touchscreen with NAVIGATION system, premium INFINITI sound system, LED fog lights, heated steering wheel, proximity key with push start ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, Blind Spot Detection system, SMART power liftgate, Bluetooth and much more!!

Vehicle Features

BLACK LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, REGAL RED PEARL, All Wheel Drive, Tires - Rear Performance, Tires - Front Performance, ABS, Brake Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Power Steering, Sun/Moonroof, Temporary Spare Tire, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Generic Sun/Moonroof, S...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

