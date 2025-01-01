Menu
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD – 7 Passenger | White on Black | Clean History!

Stock #: KM199257
134,743 km
$19,900 + GST and costs & charges associated with financing

Versatile, reliable, and family-ready, this 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD offers spacious third-row seating combined with Hyundai's dependable All-Wheel Drive system, making it perfect for year-round Alberta driving. Finished in a sharp White exterior with Black interior, this SUV is accident-free and hail-free, with excellent condition inside and out.

Key Features:

✅ All-Wheel Drive (AWD)

✅ Spacious 7 Passenger Third-Row Seating

✅ Touchscreen Display | Backup Camera | Bluetooth Connectivity

✅ Heated Front Seats | Dual-Zone Climate Control

✅ Only 134,743 km

✅ Accident-Free | Hail-Free | Clean Carfax

🚗 Just Arrived – Currently Awaiting Full Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Complete Detailing

🛡️ Includes Warranty – Extended Warranty Options Available

Fagan Family Automotive – Calgary, AB
📍 By Appointment Only
✅ AMVIC Licensed Dealer
📌 Financing available – costs and charges associated with financing are extra
📌 All prices plus GST

Location

Fagan Family Automotive

1122 40 Ave NE #120, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

403-437-6026

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 134,743 KM

Vehicle Description

Versatile, reliable, and family-ready, this 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD offers spacious third-row seating combined with Hyundai’s dependable All-Wheel Drive system, making it perfect for year-round Alberta driving. Finished in a sharp White exterior with Black interior, this SUV is accident-free and hail-free, with excellent condition inside and out.

Key Features:

  • ✅ All-Wheel Drive (AWD)

  • ✅ Spacious 7 Passenger Third-Row Seating

  • ✅ Touchscreen Display | Backup Camera | Bluetooth Connectivity

  • ✅ Heated Front Seats | Dual-Zone Climate Control

  • ✅ Only 134,743 km

  • ✅ Accident-Free | Hail-Free | Clean Carfax

🚗 Just Arrived – Currently Awaiting Full Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Complete Detailing

🛡️ Includes Warranty – Extended Warranty Options Available

Fagan Family Automotive – Calgary, AB
📍 By Appointment Only
✅ AMVIC Licensed Dealer
📌 Financing available – costs and charges associated with financing are extra
📌 All prices plus GST

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

