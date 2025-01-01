$19,900+ GST
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
AWD 4dr Luxury
Location
Fagan Family Automotive
1122 40 Ave NE #120, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8
403-437-6026
Certified
$19,900
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 134,743 KM
Vehicle Description
Stock #: KM199257
134,743 km
$19,900 + GST and costs & charges associated with financing
Versatile, reliable, and family-ready, this 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD offers spacious third-row seating combined with Hyundai’s dependable All-Wheel Drive system, making it perfect for year-round Alberta driving. Finished in a sharp White exterior with Black interior, this SUV is accident-free and hail-free, with excellent condition inside and out.Key Features:
✅ All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
✅ Spacious 7 Passenger Third-Row Seating
✅ Touchscreen Display | Backup Camera | Bluetooth Connectivity
✅ Heated Front Seats | Dual-Zone Climate Control
✅ Only 134,743 km
✅ Accident-Free | Hail-Free | Clean Carfax
🚗 Just Arrived – Currently Awaiting Full Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Complete Detailing
🛡️ Includes Warranty – Extended Warranty Options Available
Fagan Family Automotive – Calgary, AB
📍 By Appointment Only
✅ AMVIC Licensed Dealer
📌 Financing available – costs and charges associated with financing are extra
📌 All prices plus GST
Vehicle Features
