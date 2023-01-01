2017 Hyundai Tucson

$4,500 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 1 7 , 3 4 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10516185

10516185 Stock #: 81934

81934 VIN: KM8J3CA23HU270482

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 81934

Mileage 217,342 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.