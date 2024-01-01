Menu
font-family: Inter, sans-serif;> </p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;> </p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;>The 2017 Hyundai Tucson Limited is a compact SUV that combines a stylish design, advanced features, and a comfortable driving experience. It is powered by a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 175 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission for a smooth and responsive drive. The Tucson Limited features a sophisticated exterior with LED headlights, a distinctive grille, and 19-inch alloy wheels. Inside, it offers a premium cabin with leather upholstery, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a rearview camera, and an Infinity® premium audio system. With ample cargo space, advanced safety features like blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, and available all-wheel drive, the 2017 Hyundai Tucson Limited is an excellent choice for those seeking a well-rounded and upscale compact SUV for everyday commuting and family outings.</p>

2017 Hyundai Tucson

142,806 KM

$19,997

+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4DR 1.6L LIMITED

2017 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4DR 1.6L LIMITED

Location

XpressApprovals

320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6

(403) 909-8666

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$19,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
142,806KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8J3CA29HU346691

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 346691
  • Mileage 142,806 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 Hyundai Tucson Limited is a compact SUV that combines a stylish design, advanced features, and a comfortable driving experience. It is powered by a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 175 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission for a smooth and responsive drive. The Tucson Limited features a sophisticated exterior with LED headlights, a distinctive grille, and 19-inch alloy wheels. Inside, it offers a premium cabin with leather upholstery, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a rearview camera, and an Infinity® premium audio system. With ample cargo space, advanced safety features like blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, and available all-wheel drive, the 2017 Hyundai Tucson Limited is an excellent choice for those seeking a well-rounded and upscale compact SUV for everyday commuting and family outings.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2017 Hyundai Tucson