$19,997+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Tucson
AWD 4DR 1.6L LIMITED
Location
XpressApprovals
320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
$19,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 346691
- Mileage 142,806 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Hyundai Tucson Limited is a compact SUV that combines a stylish design, advanced features, and a comfortable driving experience. It is powered by a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 175 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission for a smooth and responsive drive. The Tucson Limited features a sophisticated exterior with LED headlights, a distinctive grille, and 19-inch alloy wheels. Inside, it offers a premium cabin with leather upholstery, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a rearview camera, and an Infinity® premium audio system. With ample cargo space, advanced safety features like blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, and available all-wheel drive, the 2017 Hyundai Tucson Limited is an excellent choice for those seeking a well-rounded and upscale compact SUV for everyday commuting and family outings.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Windows
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
