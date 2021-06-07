Menu
2017 Hyundai Tucson

173,738 KM

Details Description Features

$15,988

+ tax & licensing
$15,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

2017 Hyundai Tucson

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Limited NAVI BCAM PANO ROOF BLIND SPOT AWD

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Limited NAVI BCAM PANO ROOF BLIND SPOT AWD

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$15,988

+ taxes & licensing

173,738KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7218572
  Stock #: 352880
  VIN: KM8J3CA29HU352880

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 173,738 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 HYUNDAI TUSCON LIMITED WITH 173738 KMS, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, INFINITY SOUND SYSTEM, USB/AUX, BLIND SPOT DETECTION AND MUCH MORE!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

