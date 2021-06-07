2017 Hyundai Tucson

+ taxes & licensing
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
2017 HYUNDAI TUSCON LIMITED WITH 173738 KMS, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, INFINITY SOUND SYSTEM, USB/AUX, BLIND SPOT DETECTION AND MUCH MORE!
