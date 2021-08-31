2017 Hyundai Tucson ...

+ taxes & licensing
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
This ACCIDENT FREE Hyundai Tucson SE comes loaded with a reliable and fuel efficient 2.0L motor, automatic transmission, ALL WHEEL DRIVE SYSTEM, dual-zone automatic climate control, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, heated front & rear black leather seats, heated steering wheel, Blind Spot Detection system, LED daytime running lights, back-up camera, 60/40 split folding rear seats, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, alloy wheels and much more!!
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4