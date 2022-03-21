2017 Hyundai Tucson

$15,000 + taxes & licensing 1 2 9 , 7 8 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8918644

8918644 Stock #: 41497

41497 VIN: KM8J3CA23HU270742

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 41497

Mileage 129,780 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.