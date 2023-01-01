$16,488+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Tucson
SE LEATHER BCAMERA PANOROOF HEATED WHEEL
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7
179,178KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9539251
- Stock #: 263634
- VIN: KM8J3CA47HU263634
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 179,178 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 HYUNDAI TUCSON SE WITH 179178 KMS, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, CD, RADIO, AC AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
WINTER WHITE,BLACK YES ESSENTIALS CLOTH SEAT TRIM -inc: odor resistant cloth,All Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front All-Season,Tires - Rear All-Season,Temporary Spare Tire,Heated Mirrors,Powe...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7