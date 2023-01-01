2017 Hyundai Tucson

$16,488 + taxes & licensing 1 7 9 , 1 7 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9539251

9539251 Stock #: 263634

263634 VIN: KM8J3CA47HU263634

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Mileage 179,178 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features WINTER WHITE,BLACK YES ESSENTIALS CLOTH SEAT TRIM -inc: odor resistant cloth,All Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front All-Season,Tires - Rear All-Season,Temporary Spare Tire,Heated Mirrors,Powe...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.