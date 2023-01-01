Menu
2017 Hyundai Tucson

179,178 KM

Details Description Features

$16,488

+ tax & licensing
$16,488

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-291-0891

2017 Hyundai Tucson

2017 Hyundai Tucson

SE LEATHER BCAMERA PANOROOF HEATED WHEEL

2017 Hyundai Tucson

SE LEATHER BCAMERA PANOROOF HEATED WHEEL

Location

Auto House

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

$16,488

+ taxes & licensing

179,178KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9539251
  • Stock #: 263634
  • VIN: KM8J3CA47HU263634

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 179,178 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 HYUNDAI TUCSON SE WITH 179178 KMS, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, CD, RADIO, AC AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

WINTER WHITE,BLACK YES ESSENTIALS CLOTH SEAT TRIM -inc: odor resistant cloth,All Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front All-Season,Tires - Rear All-Season,Temporary Spare Tire,Heated Mirrors,Powe...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Sundridge

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

