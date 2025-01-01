$20,997+ GST
2017 Infiniti Q50
3.0t | ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!
Location
XpressApprovals
2341 20 Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8S4
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
$20,997
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 135,359 KM
Vehicle Description
*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***
APPROVED AT WWW.XPRESSAPPROVALS.CA
INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS
FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE - CARFAX & MECHANICAL FITNESS INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.
FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL (403) 909-8666
|
2017 Infiniti Q50 3.0t (Premium/AWD)
This midsize luxury sedan offers a blend of refined performance, cutting-edge tech, and smooth daily usability. Powered by a 3.0L twin‑turbo V6 delivering 300 HP and 295 lb‑ft of torque, it's ideal for drivers seeking sporty acceleration with upscale comfort and advanced features.
Features:
Seating for up to 5 with premium leather-appointed seats
7-speed shiftable automatic transmission with manual mode and paddle shifters
Available AWD system with sport mode and Dynamic Digital Suspension for refined handling 17″ or 19″ alloy wheels depending on trim, with sportier option available
Heated front seats and available heated steering wheel for added comfort
Power sunroof available in Signature Edition trim
Dual 8″+7″ Infiniti InTouch touchscreen infotainment with navigation, Bluetooth, and available Bose® 16‑speaker audio
Rearview camera and optional Driver Assistance Package (blind‑spot, forward collision, lane‑departure, parking sensors, Around‑View Monitor)
Safety: Comprehensive suite including blind‑spot monitoring, predictive forward collision, distance control assist, and more
Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Licensed Dealership.
Vehicle Features
(403) 909-8666