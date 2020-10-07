Menu
2017 Infiniti Q50

63,500 KM

Details Description Features

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

2017 Infiniti Q50

2017 Infiniti Q50

SPORT w/ 3.0L TURBOCHARGED / 360 CAMERA / AWD

2017 Infiniti Q50

SPORT w/ 3.0L TURBOCHARGED / 360 CAMERA / AWD

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

63,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6078249
  • Stock #: 19112
  • VIN: JN1EV7AR6HM841275

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 19112
  • Mileage 63,500 KM

Vehicle Description

This ACCIDENT FREE ALL WHEEL DRIVE ONE OWNER Infiniti Q50 SPORT comes loaded with a powerful 3.0L TURBOCHARGED motor that pushes out a healthy 300HP, automatic transmission with F1 style paddle shifters, 19-inch alloy wheels, adjustable suspension dampers, SPORT model adds factory upgraded brakes, heated power leather sport seats, power sunroof, 14-speaker premium BOSE surround sound system, auto-dimming rearview mirror, Blind Spot Detection system, front & rear parking sensors, adaptive LED headlights, NAVIGATION system, 360-degree camera, push start and much more!!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

