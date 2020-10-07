2017 Infiniti Q50

+ taxes & licensing
403 243-8344
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
+ taxes & licensing
This ACCIDENT FREE ALL WHEEL DRIVE ONE OWNER Infiniti Q50 SPORT comes loaded with a powerful 3.0L TURBOCHARGED motor that pushes out a healthy 300HP, automatic transmission with F1 style paddle shifters, 19-inch alloy wheels, adjustable suspension dampers, SPORT model adds factory upgraded brakes, heated power leather sport seats, power sunroof, 14-speaker premium BOSE surround sound system, auto-dimming rearview mirror, Blind Spot Detection system, front & rear parking sensors, adaptive LED headlights, NAVIGATION system, 360-degree camera, push start and much more!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4