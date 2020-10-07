Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Infiniti Q50

33,000 KM

Details Description Features

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Car Zone

403-248-0245

Contact Seller
2017 Infiniti Q50

2017 Infiniti Q50

3.0T

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Infiniti Q50

3.0T

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

  1. 1607123169
  2. 1607123169
  3. 1607123098
  4. 1607123169
  5. 1607123169
  6. 1607123169
  7. 1607123169
  8. 1607123169
  9. 1607123169
  10. 1607123169
  11. 1607123169
  12. 1607123169
  13. 1607123169
  14. 1607123169
  15. 1607123169
  16. 1607123169
  17. 1607123169
  18. 1607123169
  19. 1607123169
  20. 1607123184
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

33,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6200556
  • Stock #: 839870
  • VIN: JN1EV7ARXHM839870

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 33,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Carzone is happy to announce this luxurious 2017 Infiniti Q50. With features such as Nav, backup cam, heated seats, leather, moonroof, and much more.

This car wont last long! call to book your appointment today!

 

Car Zone offers vehicles with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment inspection, Carfax History Report and North American Wide Extended Warranty Options. Open 7 days a week including Sundays. www.carzonecalgary.com Car Zone is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealer and specializes in helping our guests drive the vehicles they desire. Call us anytime at 403-248-0245 to experience this vehicle. Ask about our 90 day payment deferral plan. Bankruptcy, self-employed, bank repo, new to Canada, all types of CREDIT OK . Several Banks Want Your Business Today. Apply online at www.carzonecalgary.com 


Why Shop at Car Zone
Market Value Pricing
Flexible Financing Options
Easy Pre Approvals regardless of credit history
Upto $10,000 Cash Back Available
Free Full CarFax Vehicle History Report With Clean Title
Warranty Available On All Vehicles
Open 7 Days a Week
Top Money Paid for your Current Vehicle
We Buy Vehicles Everyday.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Zone

2015 Volkswagen GTI ...
 29,000 KM
$23,990 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic SI
 22,000 KM
$26,990 + tax & lic
2013 BMW 5 Series 55...
 107,500 KM
$23,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Zone

Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-0245

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory