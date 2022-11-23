$39,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Infiniti Q60
3.0T Red Sport 400
Location
BCW Automotive Group
323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2
403-606-9008
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9352498
- Stock #: Q6017A
- VIN: JN1FV7EL6HM700751
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 63,107 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400 AWD TECHNOLOGY- Expect more from a verifiable 5-Star selling dealer & come check out this rare & absolutely stunning accident free low km original Calgary sport coupe that has only 63,107 Kms and comes with the balance of the Infinity CPO (certified preowned) warranty until June 30, 2023 or 160,000 kms, fully equipped with every available option including the technology package including Surround View Reversing Camera with forward collision warning with blind spot warning with lane departure & Front & Rear Park Distance Control, Bluetooth Hands Free Phone, Amazing sound with the 13 Speaker Bose Sound System, Never take the keys out of your pocket with the very convenient Keyless Comfort Access with Push Button Start w/Remote Start, This sport coupe is eager to please with an 400 Hp 6cly 3.0L-Twin-Turbo mated to a 7-Speed Sport Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters that sends the RED SPORT 400 from 0 to 60 in 4.5 seconds and across the 1/4 mile in 13.3 seconds and on those days at the track the RED SPORT 400 has a top speed of 155 mph, Sport tuned Digital Dynamic Suspension w/Sport Brakes, Rain Sensing Wipers, A/C w/Automatic Dual Zone Climate Control, Multi-Function Leather Wrapped Sport Steering Wheel w/Power Tilt & Telescopic, You will not find a nicer one and pride of ownership shines through with the GTECHNIQ paint protection/dent & key replacement warranties and Weather Tech winter mats,19 OEM Alloy Wheels with an Extra set of winter tires and rims , Finished in Majestic Pearl White w/Carbon Black Heated Sport Seats, you will love the added safety and worry free driving the AWD with winter wheel package will bring you *BUY WITH CONFIDENCE* as every vehicle has guaranteed title with available extended warranty and includes a copy of the extensive Mechanical Fitness Assessment (MFA) & CarFax history report with no reported accidents, save thousands off the new list price at $39,995.00, Competitive financing rates available with $0 down, for additional inventory listings and customer reviews visit or like us on our Facebook business page atwww.facebook.com/BCWLUXURY andhttps://bcwautomotivegroup.ca/ BCW Automotive Group is your verifiable 5-Star Pre-Owned Dealer. Ph 403-606-9008 to make an appointment most anytime for you personalized viewing (including holidays/evenings & weekends) to serve you best by appointment only!We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! AMVIC Licensed Dealer Stock #Q6017A.
Vehicle Features
