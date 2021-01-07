Menu
2017 Infiniti QX80

38,048 KM

$47,990

+ tax & licensing
$47,990

+ taxes & licensing

Advantage Ford

403-225-3636

2017 Infiniti QX80

2017 Infiniti QX80

Limited 7 Passenger

2017 Infiniti QX80

Limited 7 Passenger

Advantage Ford

12800 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary, AB T2J 7E5

403-225-3636

$47,990

+ taxes & licensing

38,048KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6485854
  • Stock #: L-1575B
  • VIN: JN8AZ2NC0H9431796

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # L-1575B
  • Mileage 38,048 KM

Vehicle Description

Advantage Ford is proud to be a President's Diamond Club Award winner, a prestigious award given to dealerships who provide excellent service to their customers. Please call or click today to schedule an appointment with one of our Sales Professionals. Advantage Ford is an AMVIC licensee.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
Navigation System
7 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Advantage Ford

Advantage Ford

12800 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary, AB T2J 7E5

