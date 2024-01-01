$34,900+ tax & licensing
2017 Jaguar XF S
3.0L AWD
Location
Lone Star Mercedes-Benz
10 Heritage Meadows Road SE, Calgary, AB T2H 3C1
403-253-1333
$34,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour POLARIS WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet/Jet/Jet
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # K0569A
- Mileage 14,283 KM
Vehicle Description
Amazingly Low Mileage at only 14,000km! One Owner, Clean CarFax, Local Calgary Car. This car was very lightly driven and very well looked after. Highly optioned. Incredible value in a mid-sized Luxury-Sports Sedan! This Vehicle is Proudly Offered by Lone Star Mercedes-Benz; Calgary’s Luxury Pre-Owned Dealership for over 50 Years. On top of hand selecting the best pre-owned vehicles to offer for sale in our inventory, we complete a full inspection, detailing and reconditioning regime to ensure piece-of-mind and satisfaction in your next vehicle. We accept and competitively appraise all trade-ins, and are happy to offer a variety of exceptional financing and warranty options. Call or reach out to us online to speak to our experienced sales team members today! Conveniently located at the corner of Glenmore and Deerfoot Trail. AMVIC Licensed Business.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Lone Star Mercedes-Benz
403-253-XXXX(click to show)
