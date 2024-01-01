Menu
Amazingly Low Mileage at only 14,000km! One Owner, Clean CarFax, Local Calgary Car. This car was very lightly driven and very well looked after. Highly optioned. Incredible value in a mid-sized Luxury-Sports Sedan! This Vehicle is Proudly Offered by Lone Star Mercedes-Benz; Calgary’s Luxury Pre-Owned Dealership for over 50 Years. On top of hand selecting the best pre-owned vehicles to offer for sale in our inventory, we complete a full inspection, detailing and reconditioning regime to ensure piece-of-mind and satisfaction in your next vehicle. We accept and competitively appraise all trade-ins, and are happy to offer a variety of exceptional financing and warranty options. Call or reach out to us online to speak to our experienced sales team members today! Conveniently located at the corner of Glenmore and Deerfoot Trail. AMVIC Licensed Business.

2017 Jaguar XF S

14,283 KM

$34,900

+ tax & licensing
2017 Jaguar XF S

3.0L AWD

2017 Jaguar XF S

3.0L AWD

Lone Star Mercedes-Benz

10 Heritage Meadows Road SE, Calgary, AB T2H 3C1

403-253-1333

$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
14,283KM
VIN SAJBM4BV2HCY29385

  • Exterior Colour POLARIS WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet/Jet/Jet
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # K0569A
  • Mileage 14,283 KM

Comfort and Convenience Pack
20inch Venom Twin 5-Spoke Gloss Black Wheels
Technology Pack
Gloss Figured Ebony Veneer

Lone Star Mercedes-Benz

Lone Star Mercedes-Benz

10 Heritage Meadows Road SE, Calgary, AB T2H 3C1

403-253-1333

$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

Lone Star Mercedes-Benz

403-253-1333

2017 Jaguar XF S