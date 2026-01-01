$8,000+ GST
Make it Yours
2017 Jayco Jay Feather
23RPM
2017 Jayco Jay Feather
23RPM
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$8,000
+ GST
Used
CALL
VIN 1UJBJ0BM1H1JC0221
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday January 24.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 13908
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $8,000
CarProof Report: Not Available
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
* SINGLE SLIDE * SLIDE INOPERABLE *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
