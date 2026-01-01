Menu
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday January 24.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 13908 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $8,000 <br/>CarProof Report: Not Available <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/> * SINGLE SLIDE * SLIDE INOPERABLE * <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2017 Jayco Jay Feather

$8,000

+ GST
2017 Jayco Jay Feather

23RPM

13488836

2017 Jayco Jay Feather

23RPM

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$8,000

+ GST

Used
CALL
VIN 1UJBJ0BM1H1JC0221

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

