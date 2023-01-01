Menu
2017 Jeep Cherokee

79,414 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-291-0891

2017 Jeep Cherokee

2017 Jeep Cherokee

SPORT REMOTE START BACKUP CAMERA HEATED SEATS

2017 Jeep Cherokee

SPORT REMOTE START BACKUP CAMERA HEATED SEATS

Location

Auto House

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

79,414KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10325241
  Stock #: 229837
  VIN: 1C4PJMAB4HD229837

Vehicle Details

  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Mileage 79,414 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 JEEP CHEROKEE SPORT WITH 79414 KMS, REMOTE START, BACKUP CAMERA, DRIVE MODES, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, HEATED SEATS, CD/RADIO, AC, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

BLACK CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS,DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT,3.73 AXLE RATIO (STD),ENGINE: 2.4L I4 MULTIAIR FLEXFUEL -inc: Tigershark Flex Fuel Vehicle 50 State Emissions,TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTOMATIC -inc: 1 speed PTU (STD),ENGINE: ...

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Sundridge

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

