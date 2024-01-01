$13,000+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Cherokee
2017 Jeep Cherokee
Location
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3
403-248-4881
$13,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 142,726 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and capable SUV that's perfect for both city streets and off-road adventures? Look no further than this 2017 Jeep Cherokee, available now at JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd. This silver beauty with a black interior boasts a powerful 3.2L V6 engine, ensuring a smooth and confident drive. With a comfortable and spacious interior, you'll appreciate the plush heated seats and heated steering wheel, especially during those chilly Canadian winters. And with features like Bluetooth connectivity, steering wheel controls, and a tilt steering wheel, you'll enjoy a seamless and enjoyable driving experience. This Cherokee has been well-maintained and is ready for its next adventure with only 142,726km on the odometer.
This 2017 Jeep Cherokee is packed with features designed to make every journey enjoyable and safe. Here are five features that truly set this vehicle apart:
- Heated Seats and Heated Steering Wheel: Stay cozy and comfortable in any weather with this luxurious feature.
- 4-Wheel Drive: Take on any terrain with confidence, thanks to the Cherokee's powerful 4-wheel drive system.
- Bluetooth Connectivity: Stay connected on the go with hands-free calling and music streaming.
- Power Features: Enjoy the convenience of power windows, locks, and mirrors for a comfortable and effortless driving experience.
- Folding Rear Seats: Maximize your cargo space with the easy-to-use folding rear seats, perfect for hauling gear or passengers.
Come down to JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd today and experience the versatility and comfort of this 2017 Jeep Cherokee firsthand!
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Exterior
Interior
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
Email JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
Call Dealer
403-248-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
403-248-4881