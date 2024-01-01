Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable and capable SUV thats perfect for both city streets and off-road adventures? Look no further than this 2017 Jeep Cherokee, available now at JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd. This silver beauty with a black interior boasts a powerful 3.2L V6 engine, ensuring a smooth and confident drive. With a comfortable and spacious interior, youll appreciate the plush heated seats and heated steering wheel, especially during those chilly Canadian winters. And with features like Bluetooth connectivity, steering wheel controls, and a tilt steering wheel, youll enjoy a seamless and enjoyable driving experience. This Cherokee has been well-maintained and is ready for its next adventure with only 142,726km on the odometer.</p><p>This 2017 Jeep Cherokee is packed with features designed to make every journey enjoyable and safe. Here are five features that truly set this vehicle apart:</p><ol><li><strong>Heated Seats and Heated Steering Wheel:</strong> Stay cozy and comfortable in any weather with this luxurious feature.</li><li><strong>4-Wheel Drive:</strong> Take on any terrain with confidence, thanks to the Cherokees powerful 4-wheel drive system.</li><li><strong>Bluetooth Connectivity:</strong> Stay connected on the go with hands-free calling and music streaming.</li><li><strong>Power Features:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of power windows, locks, and mirrors for a comfortable and effortless driving experience.</li><li><strong>Folding Rear Seats:</strong> Maximize your cargo space with the easy-to-use folding rear seats, perfect for hauling gear or passengers.</li></ol><p>Come down to JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd today and experience the versatility and comfort of this 2017 Jeep Cherokee firsthand!</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2017 Jeep Cherokee

142,726 KM

Details Description Features

$13,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Jeep Cherokee

Watch This Vehicle
12013858

2017 Jeep Cherokee

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

  1. 1734128091
  2. 1734128092
  3. 1734128089
  4. 1734128091
  5. 1734128091
  6. 1734128089
  7. 1734128089
  8. 1734128090
  9. 1734128090
  10. 1734128088
  11. 1734128091
  12. 1734128085
  13. 1734128088
  14. 1734128091
  15. 1734128091
  16. 1734128091
  17. 1734128087
  18. 1734128091
  19. 1734128091
  20. 1734128087
  21. 1734128087
  22. 1734128091
  23. 1734128084
Contact Seller

$13,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
142,726KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4PJMAS6HW609590

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,726 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and capable SUV that's perfect for both city streets and off-road adventures? Look no further than this 2017 Jeep Cherokee, available now at JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd. This silver beauty with a black interior boasts a powerful 3.2L V6 engine, ensuring a smooth and confident drive. With a comfortable and spacious interior, you'll appreciate the plush heated seats and heated steering wheel, especially during those chilly Canadian winters. And with features like Bluetooth connectivity, steering wheel controls, and a tilt steering wheel, you'll enjoy a seamless and enjoyable driving experience. This Cherokee has been well-maintained and is ready for its next adventure with only 142,726km on the odometer.

This 2017 Jeep Cherokee is packed with features designed to make every journey enjoyable and safe. Here are five features that truly set this vehicle apart:

  1. Heated Seats and Heated Steering Wheel: Stay cozy and comfortable in any weather with this luxurious feature.
  2. 4-Wheel Drive: Take on any terrain with confidence, thanks to the Cherokee's powerful 4-wheel drive system.
  3. Bluetooth Connectivity: Stay connected on the go with hands-free calling and music streaming.
  4. Power Features: Enjoy the convenience of power windows, locks, and mirrors for a comfortable and effortless driving experience.
  5. Folding Rear Seats: Maximize your cargo space with the easy-to-use folding rear seats, perfect for hauling gear or passengers.

Come down to JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd today and experience the versatility and comfort of this 2017 Jeep Cherokee firsthand!

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

Used 2015 Nissan Micra 4DR HB AUTO S for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 Nissan Micra 4DR HB AUTO S 67,334 KM $6,000 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Audi Q7 quattro 4dr 3.6L Premium for sale in Calgary, AB
2007 Audi Q7 quattro 4dr 3.6L Premium 243,584 KM $4,500 + tax & lic
Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 4dr Sdn 2.6L 4MATIC for sale in Calgary, AB
2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 4dr Sdn 2.6L 4MATIC 218,292 KM $3,500 + tax & lic

Email JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,000

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

Contact Seller
2017 Jeep Cherokee