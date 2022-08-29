Menu
2017 Jeep Cherokee

110,036 KM

High Altitude

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

110,036KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 110,036 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2017 Jeep Cherokee High Altitude. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 3.2 L/198 engine will keep you going. This Jeep Cherokee features the following options: WIRELESS CHARGING PAD, TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26P HIGH ALTITUDE -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic, Gloss Black Fascia Applique, Daylight Opening Mouldings, Gloss Black Roof Rails, Gloss Black Grille Surrounds, Gloss Black Jeep Badging, NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD), LUXURY GROUP -inc: Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors w/Memory, Power Liftgate, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings, Front Ventilated Seats, ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS -inc: Engine Stop-Start System, 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery, Bright Dual Exhaust Tips, Engine Oil Cooler, COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF, BRIGHT WHITE, and BLACK/BLACK, LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WIRELESS CHARGING PAD
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
BRIGHT WHITE
NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD)
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation
BLACK/BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors w/Memory Power Liftgate Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings Front Ventilated Seats
ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS -inc: Engine Stop-Start System 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery Bright Dual Exhaust Tips Engine Oil Cooler
Requires Subscription
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26P HIGH ALTITUDE -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic Gloss Black Fascia Applique Daylight Opening Mouldings Gloss Black Roof Rails Gloss Black Grille Surrounds Gloss Black Jeep Badging

