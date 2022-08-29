$CALL+ tax & licensing
403-256-4960
2017 Jeep Cherokee
High Altitude
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9093472
- Stock #: 22290A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black/Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 110,036 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2017 Jeep Cherokee High Altitude. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 3.2 L/198 engine will keep you going. This Jeep Cherokee features the following options: WIRELESS CHARGING PAD, TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26P HIGH ALTITUDE -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic, Gloss Black Fascia Applique, Daylight Opening Mouldings, Gloss Black Roof Rails, Gloss Black Grille Surrounds, Gloss Black Jeep Badging, NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD), LUXURY GROUP -inc: Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors w/Memory, Power Liftgate, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings, Front Ventilated Seats, ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS -inc: Engine Stop-Start System, 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery, Bright Dual Exhaust Tips, Engine Oil Cooler, COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF, BRIGHT WHITE, and BLACK/BLACK, LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
