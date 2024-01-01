Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday December 10.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 48018 <br/>Lot #: 427R <br/>Reserve Price: $5,000 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2017 Jeep Compass

226,986 KM

Details Description

$5,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Jeep Compass

High Altitude

Watch This Vehicle
11993772

2017 Jeep Compass

High Altitude

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11993772
  2. 11993772
  3. 11993772
  4. 11993772
  5. 11993772
  6. 11993772
  7. 11993772
  8. 11993772
  9. 11993772
  10. 11993772
  11. 11993772
  12. 11993772
  13. 11993772
  14. 11993772
  15. 11993772
  16. 11993772
  17. 11993772
  18. 11993772
  19. 11993772
  20. 11993772
  21. 11993772
  22. 11993772
  23. 11993772
  24. 11993772
  25. 11993772
  26. 11993772
  27. 11993772
  28. 11993772
  29. 11993772
  30. 11993772
  31. 11993772
  32. 11993772
  33. 11993772
  34. 11993772
Contact Seller

$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
226,986KM
VIN 1C4NJDAB7HD210335

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 48018
  • Mileage 226,986 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday December 10.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 48018
Lot #: 427R
Reserve Price: $5,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2015 Honda CR-V SE for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 Honda CR-V SE 174,756 KM $8,500 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Kia Sportage EX for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Kia Sportage EX 167,330 KM $5,000 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Jeep Compass High Altitude for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Jeep Compass High Altitude 226,986 KM $5,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2017 Jeep Compass