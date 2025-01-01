Menu
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday July 12.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 75859 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $1,000 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2017 Jeep Compass

148,590 KM

$1,000

2017 Jeep Compass

NORTH

12653541

2017 Jeep Compass

NORTH

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$1,000

+ GST

Used
148,590KM
VIN 3C4NJDBB1HT627474

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 75859
  • Mileage 148,590 KM

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday July 12.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 75859
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $1,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2023 Jeep Compass LIMITED for sale in Calgary, AB
2023 Jeep Compass LIMITED 48,102 KM $29,500 + GST
Used 2018 GMC Yukon SLE for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 GMC Yukon SLE 171,713 KM $23,000 + GST
Used 2024 Tesla Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor for sale in Calgary, AB
2024 Tesla Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor 24,190 KM $44,000 + GST

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$1,000

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2017 Jeep Compass