Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Jeep Compass

54,660 KM

Details Description

$21,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2017 Jeep Compass

2017 Jeep Compass

2017.5 NORTH

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Jeep Compass

2017.5 NORTH

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8509061
  2. 8509061
  3. 8509061
  4. 8509061
  5. 8509061
  6. 8509061
  7. 8509061
  8. 8509061
  9. 8509061
  10. 8509061
  11. 8509061
  12. 8509061
  13. 8509061
  14. 8509061
  15. 8509061
  16. 8509061
  17. 8509061
  18. 8509061
  19. 8509061
  20. 8509061
  21. 8509061
  22. 8509061
  23. 8509061
  24. 8509061
  25. 8509061
  26. 8509061
  27. 8509061
  28. 8509061
  29. 8509061
  30. 8509061
  31. 8509061
Contact Seller

$21,000

+ taxes & licensing

54,660KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8509061
  • Stock #: 35505
  • VIN: 3C4NJDBB1HT627474

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 35505
  • Mileage 54,660 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY MAY 14.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 35505 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $21,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - FINANCE REPO: THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN SEIZED OR SURRENDERED TO A CREDITOR OR BANKRUPTCY TRUSTEE. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2011 Mitsubishi RVR
231,007 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2006 BMW X3
272,937 KM
$3,800 + tax & lic
2007 Chevrolet Uplan...
 178,103 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory