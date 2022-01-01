2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

+ taxes & licensing
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
This Jeep Grand Cherokee LIMITED comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 3.6L PENTASTAR V6 motor, automatic transmission, Quadra-Trac 2 4WD system, selectable terrain system, power sunroof, UConnect 8.4-inch touchscreen with NAVIGATION, 20-inch alloy wheels, heated steering wheel, push start ignition, heated power leather seats with memory settings, power liftgate, parking sensors, back-up camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, premium sound system, factory remote starter and much more!!
