2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

78,000 KM

$34,990

+ tax & licensing
$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

LIMITED w/ V6 / NAVIGATION / LEATHER / 4X4

LIMITED w/ V6 / NAVIGATION / LEATHER / 4X4

Location

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

+ taxes & licensing

78,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8108272
  • Stock #: 19720
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBG4HC879403

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 78,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This Jeep Grand Cherokee LIMITED comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 3.6L PENTASTAR V6 motor, automatic transmission, Quadra-Trac 2 4WD system, selectable terrain system, power sunroof, UConnect 8.4-inch touchscreen with NAVIGATION, 20-inch alloy wheels, heated steering wheel, push start ignition, heated power leather seats with memory settings, power liftgate, parking sensors, back-up camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, premium sound system, factory remote starter and much more!!

Vehicle Features

TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD), POWER SUNROOF, BILLET METALLIC, TIRES: P265/50R20 BSW AS LRR -inc: Bridgestone Brand Tires, NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD), 3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD), ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

