2017 Jeep Wrangler

119,108 KM

Unlimited Sahara

Unlimited Sahara

Location

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

119,108KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8561606
  • Stock #: L533A
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG2HL709828

Vehicle Details

  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Stock # L533A
  • Mileage 119,108 KM

Vehicle Description

This Jeep won't be on the lot long! It just arrived on our lot this past week! Jeep prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: a leather steering wheel, skid plates, and power windows. It features a standard transmission, 4-wheel drive, and a refined 6 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information. *Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!

Vehicle Features

Cloth Bucket Seats
Tires: P255/70R18 OWL On/Off Road
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Heavy Duty Suspension w/Gas Shocks
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription
GVWR: 2
Call 888-539-7474
Monotone Paint Application
Quick Order Package 23G
For SiriusXM Info
Body-Colour Grille w/Bright Accent
Rear Bumper Accents
Front Bumper Accents
Wheels: 18'' x 7.5'' Aluminum w/Satin Carbon
495 kgs (5/500 lbs)

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

