2017 Jeep Wrangler

67,729 KM

Unlimited Sahara

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

67,729KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9637798
  • Stock #: L511A
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG9HL534865

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Stock # L511A
  • Mileage 67,729 KM

Every pre-owned vehicle from Big 4 Motors is fully safety certified and comes with a full inspection, a free CARFAX vehicle history report, 3 months of Sirius XM radio (on equipped vehicles), plus Mechanical Fitness Assessment.We also provide additional pre-owned vehicle offers such as Tricare extended warranties, and a variety of aftermarket add-ons. Need financing assistance? We can help with that too.Stop in today or visit Big4Motors.com. Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive retail dealer. Please see CARFAX Report available through Big 4 Motors for full vehicle history.Call us at: +1-403-252-6671*Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!

Cloth Bucket Seats
Tires: P255/70R18 OWL On/Off Road
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Heavy Duty Suspension w/Gas Shocks
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription
GVWR: 2
Monotone Paint Application
Quick Order Package 23G
Body-Colour Grille w/Bright Accent
Rear Bumper Accents
Front Bumper Accents
Wheels: 18'' x 7.5'' Aluminum w/Satin Carbon
495 kgs (5/500 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

