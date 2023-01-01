2017 Kia Rio

$9,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 7 , 7 3 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10553799

10553799 Stock #: 83073

83073 VIN: KNADM4A3XH6112980

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 83073

Mileage 127,735 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.