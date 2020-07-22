Menu
2017 Kia Sorento

52,827 KM

Details Description Features

$24,998

+ tax & licensing
$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

Northland Kia

403-247-2411

2017 Kia Sorento

2017 Kia Sorento

LX Turbo

2017 Kia Sorento

LX Turbo

Location

Northland Kia

5100 Shaganappi Trail NW, Calgary, AB T3A 2L7

403-247-2411

  • Listing ID: 5397449
  • Stock #: 0SR3763A
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA11HG255125

$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

52,827KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 0SR3763A
  • Mileage 52,827 KM

Vehicle Description

Northland Kia offers a huge selection of new Kia models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Northland Kia is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. As a compact SUV, this vehicle packs all the performance of a full-size into a package that easily navigates the urban terrain. This vehicle has an added performance bonus: AWD. It improves handling on those winding back roads, and gives you added safety and control when driving through wet and snow weather conditions. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Immobilizer
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Air filtration
Back-Up Camera
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Rear Parking Sensors
PERIMETER ALARM
SPLASH GUARDS
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
Carpet Floor Trim
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Black grille w/chrome surround
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Sportmatic
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Wheels: 17 Alloy
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Leather Gear Shift Knob
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Roof Rack Rails Only
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
71 L Fuel Tank
Full Carpet Floor Covering
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Streaming Audio
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
3.510 Axle Ratio
Tires: P235/65R17 Low Rolling Resistance
Engine: 2.0L DOHC GDI Turbo I4
YES Essentials Cloth Seat Trim
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
GVWR: 2380 kgs (5247 lbs)
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls Voice Activation and Internal Memory
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert Simulated Wood Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat w/2-way driver lumbar support

