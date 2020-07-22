2017 Kia Sorento

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer Integrated roof antenna Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Exterior Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Back-Up Camera CHROME DOOR HANDLES Rear Parking Sensors PERIMETER ALARM SPLASH GUARDS Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Front Cupholder Carpet Floor Trim Electronic Transfer Case Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Black grille w/chrome surround Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Sportmatic Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks 2 Seatback Storage Pockets FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Wheels: 17 Alloy Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel 3 12V DC Power Outlets Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Leather Gear Shift Knob Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC) Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel Roof Rack Rails Only Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park 71 L Fuel Tank Full Carpet Floor Covering 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Battery w/Run Down Protection Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Streaming Audio 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control 3.510 Axle Ratio Tires: P235/65R17 Low Rolling Resistance Engine: 2.0L DOHC GDI Turbo I4 YES Essentials Cloth Seat Trim HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts GVWR: 2380 kgs (5247 lbs) Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls Voice Activation and Internal Memory Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert Simulated Wood Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat w/2-way driver lumbar support

