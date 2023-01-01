$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Kia Sportage
EX
Location
98,420KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10394793
- Stock #: J23635B
- VIN: KNDPNCAC7H7083388
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # J23635B
- Mileage 98,420 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!
Sportage challenges preconceived notions of a compact crossover, seating up to five people in remarkably spacious and comfortable accommodations. This 2017 Kia Sportage is fresh on our lot in Calgary.
It's time to discover just how good a compact crossover can be. Introducing the all-new 2017 Kia Sportage. Completely redesigned, it offers a striking synthesis of performance, versatility, and refinement. Sleek exterior styling is complemented by a spacious interior, with bold features and an imposing stance, the rebellious appearance of the all-new 2017 Kia Sportage naturally complements your active lifestyle. This SUV has 98,420 kms. Stock number J23635B is nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Sportage's trim level is EX. The EX trim gives you a satisfying blend of features and value packed in a stylish and comfortable SUV package. It comes with premium cloth seats which are heated in front, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, a seven-inch audio display with SiriusXM and Android Auto, Bluetooth phone connectivity, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, aluminum wheels, roof rack rails, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
- Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
- Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
- Same day delivery.
- Experienced sales staff with great customer service.
Come VISIT us today!
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Interior
Rear View Camera
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
