Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Kia Sportage

98,420 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

1-403-241-0300

Contact Seller
2017 Kia Sportage

2017 Kia Sportage

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Kia Sportage

EX

Location

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-403-241-0300

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
98,420KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10394793
  • Stock #: J23635B
  • VIN: KNDPNCAC7H7083388

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # J23635B
  • Mileage 98,420 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, SiriusXM!

Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!

Sportage challenges preconceived notions of a compact crossover, seating up to five people in remarkably spacious and comfortable accommodations. This 2017 Kia Sportage is fresh on our lot in Calgary.

It's time to discover just how good a compact crossover can be. Introducing the all-new 2017 Kia Sportage. Completely redesigned, it offers a striking synthesis of performance, versatility, and refinement. Sleek exterior styling is complemented by a spacious interior, with bold features and an imposing stance, the rebellious appearance of the all-new 2017 Kia Sportage naturally complements your active lifestyle. This SUV has 98,420 kms. Stock number J23635B is nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Sportage's trim level is EX. The EX trim gives you a satisfying blend of features and value packed in a stylish and comfortable SUV package. It comes with premium cloth seats which are heated in front, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, a seven-inch audio display with SiriusXM and Android Auto, Bluetooth phone connectivity, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, aluminum wheels, roof rack rails, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm



At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
  • Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
  • Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
  • Same day delivery.
  • Experienced sales staff with great customer service.


Come VISIT us today!

Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control

Interior

Rear View Camera

Additional Features

SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

2009 Dodge Ram 1500 ST
 147,027 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Cherokee T...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 RAM 2500 Big Horn
 193,549 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic

Email Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

Call Dealer

1-403-241-XXXX

(click to show)

1-403-241-0300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory