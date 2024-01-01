Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday September 21.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 29693 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $14,500 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2017 Kia Sportage

73,643 KM

Details Description

$14,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Kia Sportage

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Kia Sportage

EX

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11713282
  2. 11713282
  3. 11713282
  4. 11713282
  5. 11713282
  6. 11713282
  7. 11713282
  8. 11713282
  9. 11713282
  10. 11713282
  11. 11713282
  12. 11713282
  13. 11713282
  14. 11713282
  15. 11713282
  16. 11713282
  17. 11713282
  18. 11713282
  19. 11713282
  20. 11713282
  21. 11713282
  22. 11713282
  23. 11713282
  24. 11713282
  25. 11713282
  26. 11713282
  27. 11713282
  28. 11713282
  29. 11713282
  30. 11713282
  31. 11713282
Contact Seller

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
73,643KM
VIN KNDPNCAC0H7267765

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 29693
  • Mileage 73,643 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday September 21.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 29693
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $14,500
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2019 Volkswagen Jetta for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Volkswagen Jetta 150,286 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED 160,187 KM $24,000 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 152,195 KM $30,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2017 Kia Sportage