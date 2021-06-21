Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Kia Sportage

49,300 KM

Details Description Features

$20,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

Contact Seller
2017 Kia Sportage

2017 Kia Sportage

EX w/ ALL WHEEL DRIVE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Kia Sportage

EX w/ ALL WHEEL DRIVE

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

Contact Seller

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

49,300KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7370690
  • Stock #: 19478
  • VIN: KNDPNCAC7H7082404

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 19478
  • Mileage 49,300 KM

Vehicle Description

This ALL WHEEL DRIVE Kia Sportage EX comes loaded with a reliable and fuel efficient 2.4L motor, automatic transmission, 18-inch alloy wheels, fog lights, LED daytime running lights, keyless entry, push start ignition, heated seats, leather wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, selectable drive modes, tilt & telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth, 7-inch touchscreen with ANDROID AUTO / APPLE CARPLAY and much more!!

Vehicle Features

All Wheel Drive, Power Mirror(s), ABS, Heated Mirrors, Rear Spoiler, Power Folding Mirrors, Tires - Front Performance, Intermittent Wipers, Privacy Glass, Power Steering, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Aluminum Wheels, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Variable Sp...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Precision Hyundai

2018 Hyundai KONA PR...
 33,000 KM
$22,990 + tax & lic
2010 Mercedes-Benz G...
 121,000 KM
$19,990 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Toua...
 115,683 KM
$27,990 + tax & lic

Email Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

Call Dealer

403 243-XXXX

(click to show)

403 243-8344

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory