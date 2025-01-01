Menu
2017 Land Rover Range Rover

115,106 KM

$34,988

+ tax & licensing
2017 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport 4WD 4dr V6 HSE| $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED!

12130896

2017 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport 4WD 4dr V6 HSE| $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED!

Location

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

$34,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
115,106KM
VIN SALWR2FV5HA175986

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Metallic Stone Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 115,106 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! O.A.C GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!! We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM - LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!! - INSTANT APPROVALS!! - 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! Interest will still accrue - CREDIT CONSOLIDATION! - UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE! - NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE CALL US NOW AT 403-402-2015!!! REPLY TO THIS ADD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY! LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental) All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARFAX and WARRANTY! CARFAX LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=1WDAxhTR3fpYg6bgQxku94VUicXTTRmi REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL***CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!! AMVIC LICENSED DEALER Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customers personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Voice recorder
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents
InControl PROTECT Tracker System
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Mechanical

Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
1 Skid Plate
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Axle Ratio: TBD
105 L Fuel Tank
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Suspension
Engine: 3.0L V6 Supercharged (340 HP)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: single-speed transfer box (high range only)

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Coloured Grille
Rear fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Bodyside Cladding
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Performance As Tires

Safety

Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Forward Collision Mitigation
Power Rear Child Safety Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Range Rover Audio System (250W) -inc: 8 speakers

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Variable Intermittent Wiper
950 kgs (6
504 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

GT Motor Sports Calgary

GT Motor Sports Calgary

Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7
$34,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports Calgary

403-402-2015

2017 Land Rover Range Rover