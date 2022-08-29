$84,988+ tax & licensing
$84,988
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-263-4446
2017 Land Rover Range Rover
2017 Land Rover Range Rover
SC SWB NAVI 360 BACKUP CAM PANO ROOF APPLE CAR PLAY
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
64,577KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9292537
- Stock #: 330163
- VIN: SALGS2FE2HA330163
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 64,577 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SC SWB WITH 64577 KMS, NAVIGATION, 360 BACKUP CAMERA, FRONT CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, LANE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, APPLE CAR PLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH, PADDLE SHIFTERS, DRIVE MODES, PUSH-BUTTON START, MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM AND MUCH MORE!
Vehicle Features
Supercharged,Tow Hooks,Four Wheel Drive,Air Suspension,Tires - Front Performance,HID headlights,Rain Sensing Wipers,Traction Control,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Daytime Running Lights,Tow Hooks,Remote Trunk Release,Privacy Glass,ABS,A/C,Power Mirror(s),Heated...
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4