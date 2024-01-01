$26,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
5dr HB
Location
Royalty Motors
10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6
403-817-5595
Certified
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 147,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Turn heads wherever you go with this stunning 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 5dr HB, now available at Royalty Motors. This sleek red SUV exudes sophistication and boasts a luxurious red interior, designed to pamper you on every drive. With its powerful 2L I4 Turbo engine and 4-wheel drive system, it effortlessly navigates any terrain while providing a thrilling driving experience. This Evoque has been well-maintained with just 147,000km on the odometer and comes equipped with a host of premium features to enhance your comfort and enjoyment.
Step inside and be enveloped in the plush leather seats, heated for ultimate comfort even on the coldest days. Stay connected with the world thanks to Apple CarPlay and Bluetooth connectivity. The sunroof allows you to soak up the sunshine on sunny days, while the heated steering wheel keeps your hands warm during those chilly Canadian winters. Cruise control and a premium sound system add to the enjoyment of your journey. And, with features like a push-button start, keyless entry, and a powerful anti-theft system, you can drive with peace of mind knowing your vehicle is safe and secure.
Don't miss the opportunity to own this stylish and well-equipped Land Rover Range Rover Evoque. Visit Royalty Motors today to experience its luxury and performance for yourself.
