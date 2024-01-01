Menu
Turn heads wherever you go with this stunning 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 5dr HB, now available at Royalty Motors. This sleek red SUV exudes sophistication and boasts a luxurious red interior, designed to pamper you on every drive. With its powerful 2L I4 Turbo engine and 4-wheel drive system, it effortlessly navigates any terrain while providing a thrilling driving experience. This Evoque has been well-maintained with just 147,000km on the odometer and comes equipped with a host of premium features to enhance your comfort and enjoyment.

Step inside and be enveloped in the plush leather seats, heated for ultimate comfort even on the coldest days. Stay connected with the world thanks to Apple CarPlay and Bluetooth connectivity. The sunroof allows you to soak up the sunshine on sunny days, while the heated steering wheel keeps your hands warm during those chilly Canadian winters. Cruise control and a premium sound system add to the enjoyment of your journey. And, with features like a push-button start, keyless entry, and a powerful anti-theft system, you can drive with peace of mind knowing your vehicle is safe and secure.

Dont miss the opportunity to own this stylish and well-equipped Land Rover Range Rover Evoque. Visit Royalty Motors today to experience its luxury and performance for yourself.

Location

Royalty Motors

10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6

403-817-5595

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
VIN SALVP2BG5HH177219

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

