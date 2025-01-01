$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
V8 Supercharged | ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!
Location
XpressApprovals
2341 20 Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8S4
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 108,779 KM
Vehicle Description
*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***
APPROVED AT WWW.XPRESSAPPROVALS.CA
INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS
FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE - CARFAX & MECHANICAL FITNESS INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.
FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL (403) 909-8666
|
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged
This high-performance luxury SUV delivers exceptional power, refinement, and off-road capability. Powered by a 5.0L Supercharged V8 engine producing 510HP and 461 lb-ft of torque, it's perfect for those who demand exhilarating performance with premium comfort and features.
Features:
Seating for up to 5 with premium leather upholstery
8-speed automatic transmission for smooth and responsive driving
Full-time 4WD system with Terrain Response and adjustable air suspension for ultimate control
21-inch alloy wheels for a bold, commanding presence
Heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, and heated steering wheel for year-round comfort
Panoramic sunroof for an open, airy cabin feel
Meridian® premium audio system for rich, immersive sound
Navigation system with an intuitive 8-inch touchscreen display
Rearview camera with parking sensors and advanced driver assistance features
Safety: Blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, and adaptive cruise control
Ideal for those seeking a luxurious, high-performance SUV with off-road capabilities and advanced safety technology.
Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Licensed Dealership.
Vehicle Features
XpressApprovals
+ taxes & licensing
(403) 909-8666