<p data-start=0 data-end=102><strong data-start=0 data-end=100>2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR – One Owner | Clean Carfax | Stunning Glass Blue Fire Wrap</strong></p><p data-start=104 data-end=384>Here’s your chance to own an exceptional 2017 Range Rover Sport SVR, a perfect blend of performance, luxury, and style. This SVR is a one-owner vehicle with a clean Carfax, no accidents, and has been meticulously maintained exclusively at Land Rover dealerships.</p><p data-start=386 data-end=601><strong data-start=389 data-end=409>Exterior & Style</strong><br data-start=409 data-end=412 /> Striking Glass Blue Fire wrap that turns heads everywhere you go<br data-start=482 data-end=485 /> Pristine Satin Black paint underneath<br data-start=528 data-end=531 /> Aggressive SVR styling with signature SVR badging and quad exhaust</p><p data-start=603 data-end=788><strong data-start=605 data-end=620>Performance</strong><br data-start=620 data-end=623 /><strong data-start=625 data-end=649> </strong>5.0L Supercharged V8 producing 550 horsepower<br data-start=674 data-end=677 /> Sport-tuned suspension for precise handling<br data-start=722 data-end=725 data-is-only-node= /> All-wheel drive for confident performance in all conditions</p><p data-start=790 data-end=1053><strong data-start=793 data-end=814>Luxury & Features</strong><br data-start=814 data-end=817 /> Premium leather SVR sport seats with heating and cooling<br data-start=875 data-end=878 /> Meridian premium sound system<br data-start=909 data-end=912 /> Panoramic sunroof<br data-start=931 data-end=934 /> Navigation, surround-view cameras, and advanced driver assists<br data-start=998 data-end=1001 /> Power tailgate, keyless entry, push-button start</p><p> </p><p data-start=1055 data-end=1268 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>This Range Rover SVR offers unmatched performance and luxury, with a truly unique look that sets it apart. Contact us today to schedule your viewing or test drive — vehicles like this don’t last long!</p><p>Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!</p><p><span style=font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;>Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. <strong><a href=http://www.carzonecalgary.ca/finance><span style=color: #3598db;>APPLY NOW</span></a> </strong>We even take trades. Same day approvals at <a href=http://www.carzonecalgary.ca><strong><span style=color: #3598db;>CARZONECALGARY</span></strong></a> or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. </span></p>

2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Details Description Features

$46,990

+ GST
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

V8 Supercharged SVR

2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

V8 Supercharged SVR

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,990

+ GST

Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gloss Blue Fire
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Suspension

Air Suspension

Powertrain

Supercharged
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

$46,990

+ GST>

Car Zone

403-248-0245

2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport