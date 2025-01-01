$46,990+ GST
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
V8 Supercharged SVR
Location
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
403-248-0245
Certified
$46,990
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gloss Blue Fire
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR – One Owner | Clean Carfax | Stunning Glass Blue Fire Wrap
Here’s your chance to own an exceptional 2017 Range Rover Sport SVR, a perfect blend of performance, luxury, and style. This SVR is a one-owner vehicle with a clean Carfax, no accidents, and has been meticulously maintained exclusively at Land Rover dealerships.
Exterior & Style
Striking Glass Blue Fire wrap that turns heads everywhere you go
Pristine Satin Black paint underneath
Aggressive SVR styling with signature SVR badging and quad exhaust
Performance
5.0L Supercharged V8 producing 550 horsepower
Sport-tuned suspension for precise handling
All-wheel drive for confident performance in all conditions
Luxury & Features
Premium leather SVR sport seats with heating and cooling
Meridian premium sound system
Panoramic sunroof
Navigation, surround-view cameras, and advanced driver assists
Power tailgate, keyless entry, push-button start
This Range Rover SVR offers unmatched performance and luxury, with a truly unique look that sets it apart. Contact us today to schedule your viewing or test drive — vehicles like this don’t last long!
Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!
Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer.
Vehicle Features
