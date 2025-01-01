Menu
Account
Sign In
<p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR – One Owner | Clean Carfax</span><strong data-start=186 data-end=222><strong id=docs-internal-guid-8c951e37-7fff-3a18-9ff8-bc2f735d94b1 style=font-weight: normal;></strong></strong></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;> </p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Here’s your chance to own an exceptional 2017 Range Rover Sport SVR, a perfect blend of performance, luxury, and style. This SVR is a one-owner vehicle with a clean Carfax, no accidents, and has been meticulously maintained exclusively at Land Rover dealerships.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;> </p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Exterior & Style</span><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;><br /></span><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;> Pristine Satin Black Paint</span><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;><br /></span><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;> Aggressive SVR styling with signature SVR badging and quad exhaust</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;> </p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Performance</span><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;><br /></span><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;> </span><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>5.0L Supercharged V8 producing 550 horsepower</span><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;><br /></span><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;> Sport-tuned suspension for precise handling</span><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;><br /></span><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;> All-wheel drive for confident performance in all conditions</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;> </p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><strong data-start=186 data-end=222><span style=font-weight: normal;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: bold; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Luxury & Features</span><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: bold; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space-collapse: preserve;><br /></span><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space-collapse: preserve;> Premium leather SVR sport seats with heating and cooling</span><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space-collapse: preserve;><br /></span><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space-collapse: preserve;> Meridian premium sound system</span><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space-collapse: preserve;><br /></span><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space-collapse: preserve;> Panoramic sunroof</span><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space-collapse: preserve;><br /></span><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space-collapse: preserve;> Navigation, surround-view cameras, and advanced driver assists</span><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space-collapse: preserve;><br /></span><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space-collapse: preserve;> Power tailgate, keyless entry, push-button start</span></span></strong></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;> </p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><strong data-start=186 data-end=222>Find Your Next Ride at Car Zone! </strong>Thanks for browsing our Car Zone inventory! Every vehicle comes fully detailed, Carfax-verified, and safety inspected with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment for your peace of mind. We make driving home easy with <strong data-start=448 data-end=478>Flexible financing options</strong> – All credit situations welcome, <strong data-start=515 data-end=542>Fast same-day approvals, </strong><strong data-start=547 data-end=569>Trade-ins accepted</strong> for top value!</p><p data-start=186 data-end=224>Apply online today at <strong data-start=609 data-end=627>CARZONECALGARY</strong>, or stop by our dealership at <strong data-start=658 data-end=688>2036 36 Street SE, Calgary</strong> for a <strong data-start=695 data-end=721>hassle-free test drive</strong>. Our friendly, knowledgeable team is ready to help you find the right vehicle and show you the <strong data-start=817 data-end=841>Car Zone Difference!</strong></p><p><em data-start=845 data-end=868>AMVIC Licensed Dealer</em></p>

2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

133,000 KM

Details Description Features

$46,990

+ GST
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

V8 Supercharged SVR, One Owner, Dealer Serviced

Watch This Vehicle
12971526

2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

V8 Supercharged SVR, One Owner, Dealer Serviced

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

  1. 1757964626943
  2. 1757964627368
  3. 1757964627798
  4. 1757964628211
  5. 1757964628663
  6. 1757964629069
  7. 1757964629524
  8. 1757964629924
  9. 1757964630318
  10. 1757964630721
  11. 1757964631120
  12. 1757964631558
  13. 1757964631999
  14. 1757964632474
  15. 1757964632945
  16. 1757964633354
  17. 1757964633762
  18. 1757964634266
  19. 1757964634714
  20. 1757964635200
  21. 1757964635632
  22. 1757964636045
  23. 1757964636500
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,990

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
133,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Satin black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR – One Owner | Clean Carfax

 

Here’s your chance to own an exceptional 2017 Range Rover Sport SVR, a perfect blend of performance, luxury, and style. This SVR is a one-owner vehicle with a clean Carfax, no accidents, and has been meticulously maintained exclusively at Land Rover dealerships.

 

Exterior & Style
Pristine Satin Black Paint
Aggressive SVR styling with signature SVR badging and quad exhaust

 

Performance
5.0L Supercharged V8 producing 550 horsepower
Sport-tuned suspension for precise handling
All-wheel drive for confident performance in all conditions

 

Luxury & Features
Premium leather SVR sport seats with heating and cooling
Meridian premium sound system
Panoramic sunroof
Navigation, surround-view cameras, and advanced driver assists
Power tailgate, keyless entry, push-button start

 

Find Your Next Ride at Car Zone! Thanks for browsing our Car Zone inventory! Every vehicle comes fully detailed, Carfax-verified, and safety inspected with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment for your peace of mind. We make driving home easy with Flexible financing options – All credit situations welcome, Fast same-day approvals, Trade-ins accepted for top value!

Apply online today at CARZONECALGARY, or stop by our dealership at 2036 36 Street SE, Calgary for a hassle-free test drive. Our friendly, knowledgeable team is ready to help you find the right vehicle and show you the Car Zone Difference!

AMVIC Licensed Dealer

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Suspension

Air Suspension

Powertrain

Supercharged
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Zone

Used 2014 Buick Enclave Premium AWD DVD DUAL SUNROOFS for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 Buick Enclave Premium AWD DVD DUAL SUNROOFS 205,000 KM $11,990 + GST
Used 2015 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT RS Auto Convertible for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT RS Auto Convertible 143,600 KM $19,990 + GST
Used 2015 Porsche Macan S | Serviced Well | Finance & Warranty Available for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 Porsche Macan S | Serviced Well | Finance & Warranty Available 125,300 KM $26,990 + GST

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Car Zone

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-0245

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$46,990

+ GST>

Car Zone

403-248-0245

2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport