$46,990+ GST
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
V8 Supercharged SVR, One Owner, Dealer Serviced
Location
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
403-248-0245
Certified
$46,990
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Satin black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 133,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR – One Owner | Clean Carfax
Here’s your chance to own an exceptional 2017 Range Rover Sport SVR, a perfect blend of performance, luxury, and style. This SVR is a one-owner vehicle with a clean Carfax, no accidents, and has been meticulously maintained exclusively at Land Rover dealerships.
Exterior & Style
Pristine Satin Black Paint
Aggressive SVR styling with signature SVR badging and quad exhaust
Performance
5.0L Supercharged V8 producing 550 horsepower
Sport-tuned suspension for precise handling
All-wheel drive for confident performance in all conditions
Luxury & Features
Premium leather SVR sport seats with heating and cooling
Meridian premium sound system
Panoramic sunroof
Navigation, surround-view cameras, and advanced driver assists
Power tailgate, keyless entry, push-button start
AMVIC Licensed Dealer
Vehicle Features
403-248-0245