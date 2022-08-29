$59,988+ tax & licensing
2017 Lexus GX 460
TAN INTERIOR NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA SUNROOF HEATED SEATS
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
39,778KM
Used
- VIN: JTJJM7FX7H5167778
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 39,778 KM
2017 LEXUS GX 460 WITH LOW 39778 KMS, TAN INTERIOR, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, FRONT CAMERA, SUNROOF, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, PUSH-BUTTON START, HEATED SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, ECO MODE, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE!
Four Wheel Drive,Air Suspension,Sun/Moonroof,Headlights-Auto-Leveling,Conventional Spare Tire,Power Door Locks,ABS,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Tires - Front On/Off Road,Privacy Glass,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Rain Sensing Wipers,Wheel Locks,Integrate...
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4