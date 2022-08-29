Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Lexus GX 460

39,778 KM

Details Description Features

$59,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$59,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

Contact Seller
2017 Lexus GX 460

2017 Lexus GX 460

TAN INTERIOR NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA SUNROOF HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Lexus GX 460

TAN INTERIOR NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA SUNROOF HEATED SEATS

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

  1. 9094891
  2. 9094891
  3. 9094891
  4. 9094891
  5. 9094891
  6. 9094891
  7. 9094891
  8. 9094891
  9. 9094891
  10. 9094891
  11. 9094891
  12. 9094891
  13. 9094891
  14. 9094891
  15. 9094891
  16. 9094891
  17. 9094891
  18. 9094891
  19. 9094891
  20. 9094891
  21. 9094891
  22. 9094891
  23. 9094891
Contact Seller

$59,988

+ taxes & licensing

39,778KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9094891
  • Stock #: 167778
  • VIN: JTJJM7FX7H5167778

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 39,778 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 LEXUS GX 460 WITH LOW 39778 KMS, TAN INTERIOR, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, FRONT CAMERA, SUNROOF, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, PUSH-BUTTON START, HEATED SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, ECO MODE, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

Four Wheel Drive,Air Suspension,Sun/Moonroof,Headlights-Auto-Leveling,Conventional Spare Tire,Power Door Locks,ABS,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Tires - Front On/Off Road,Privacy Glass,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Rain Sensing Wipers,Wheel Locks,Integrate...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto House

2016 Mercedes-Benz G...
 101,051 KM
$35,988 + tax & lic
2014 Infiniti Q50 Pr...
 118,411 KM
$21,988 + tax & lic
2017 Lexus GX 460 TA...
 39,778 KM
$59,988 + tax & lic

Email Auto House

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

Call Dealer

403-263-XXXX

(click to show)

403-263-4446

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory