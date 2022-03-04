2017 Lexus IS 300

$33,990 + taxes & licensing 1 1 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8545340

8545340 Stock #: 19790

19790 VIN: JTHCM1D29H5023714

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Stock # 19790

Mileage 117,000 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features All Wheel Drive, Rear Defrost, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Tires - Front Performance, Wheel Locks, Power Steering, Aluminum Wheels, Brake Assist, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Intermittent Wipers, Power Mirror(s), Temporary Spare Tire, Tires - Rear...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.