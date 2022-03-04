Menu
2017 Lexus IS 300

117,000 KM

$33,990

+ tax & licensing
Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

F SPORT w/ NAVI / AWD / ADAPTIVE CRUISE

F SPORT w/ NAVI / AWD / ADAPTIVE CRUISE

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

117,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8545340
  • Stock #: 19790
  • VIN: JTHCM1D29H5023714

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 117,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This ACCIDENT FREE Lexus IS300 F SPORT comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 3.5L V6 motor, automatic transmission, twin-projector LED headlights, power sunroof, push start ignition, SPORT-TUNED SUSPENSION, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated / cooled power leather seats, 60/40 split folding rear seats, Bluetooth, premium sound system, BLIND Spot Detection system, back-up camera, Lane Departure Warning system, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning system with automatic braking and much more!!

Vehicle Features

All Wheel Drive, Rear Defrost, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Tires - Front Performance, Wheel Locks, Power Steering, Aluminum Wheels, Brake Assist, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Intermittent Wipers, Power Mirror(s), Temporary Spare Tire, Tires - Rear...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-XXXX

403 243-8344

