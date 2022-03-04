$33,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Lexus IS 300
F SPORT w/ NAVI / AWD / ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
$33,990
- Stock #: 19790
- VIN: JTHCM1D29H5023714
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Stock # 19790
- Mileage 117,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This ACCIDENT FREE Lexus IS300 F SPORT comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 3.5L V6 motor, automatic transmission, twin-projector LED headlights, power sunroof, push start ignition, SPORT-TUNED SUSPENSION, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated / cooled power leather seats, 60/40 split folding rear seats, Bluetooth, premium sound system, BLIND Spot Detection system, back-up camera, Lane Departure Warning system, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning system with automatic braking and much more!!
