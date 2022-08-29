$37,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Lexus IS 350
EXECUTIVE w/ AWD / MARK LEVINSON / NAVI
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
$37,990
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 64,600 KM
This ALL WHEEL DRIVE ACCIDENT FREE Lexus IS350 comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 3.5L V6 motor, automatic transmission with F1 style paddle shifters, selectable drive modes, heated / cooled power leather seats with memory settings, 18-inch alloy wheels, parking camera, heated power tilt & telescoping steering wheel, Blind Spot Detection system, front & rear parking sensors, 10.3-inch high resolution screen with NAVIGATION, premium 15-speaker Mark Levinson surround sound audio system, Bluetooth, push start ignition, power sunroof, LED headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, high speed dynamic radar cruise control, Lane Departure Alert, pre-collision mitigation and much more!!!
