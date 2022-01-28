Menu
2017 Lexus IS

118,162 KM

Details Description Features

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplex Alberta

587-327-5804

2017 Lexus IS

2017 Lexus IS

350 AWD

2017 Lexus IS

350 AWD

Location

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

587-327-5804

Logo_OneOwner

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

118,162KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8163472
  • Stock #: AA0530
  • VIN: JTHCE1D26H5014420

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 118,162 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition 2017 Lexus IS 350 F-Sport featuring Leather Interior, Navigation, Keyless Entry/Start, Blind Spot Monitoring, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated/Cooled/Power/Memory Seats, Back-Up Camera, Radio/XM/CD, Bluetooth Connection, Sunroof, Dual A/C, Paddle Shifters, Eco/Normal/Sport+/Snow Mode, and many more great features!

Call or text any time 403-680-9700

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Interval wipers
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
AM/FM Radio
adjustable foot pedals
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Navigation Aid
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Telematics System
Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror
Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Vehicle Stability Control System

Autoplex Alberta

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

