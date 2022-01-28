$35,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
587-327-5804
2017 Lexus IS
350 AWD
Location
Autoplex Alberta
2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2
587-327-5804
$35,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8163472
- Stock #: AA0530
- VIN: JTHCE1D26H5014420
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 118,162 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition 2017 Lexus IS 350 F-Sport featuring Leather Interior, Navigation, Keyless Entry/Start, Blind Spot Monitoring, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated/Cooled/Power/Memory Seats, Back-Up Camera, Radio/XM/CD, Bluetooth Connection, Sunroof, Dual A/C, Paddle Shifters, Eco/Normal/Sport+/Snow Mode, and many more great features!
Call or text any time 403-680-9700
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Autoplex Alberta
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.