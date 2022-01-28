2017 Lexus IS

$35,995 + taxes & licensing 1 1 8 , 1 6 2 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8163472

8163472 Stock #: AA0530

AA0530 VIN: JTHCE1D26H5014420

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 118,162 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Interval wipers Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Tire Pressure Monitor Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Sunroof Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Tachometer Trip Computer rear window defogger Leather Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Additional Features adjustable foot pedals Telescopic steering column Front side airbag Front Heated Seat Side Head Curtain Airbag Navigation Aid Vehicle Anti-Theft Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Telematics System Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.