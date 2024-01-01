$31,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Lexus NX 200t
AWD 4DR
2017 Lexus NX 200t
AWD 4DR
Location
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
403-248-0245
Certified
$31,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 119810
- Mileage 104,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Thanks for viewing our Carzone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed and inspected with Carfax. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. We even take trades. Same day approvals at carzonecalgary or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Carzone difference!
Beautiful 1 Owner Accident-Free 2017 Lexus NX200T with low km for sale. This mint Condition Lexus comes fully loaded with an F-Sport Package, Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, a Backup camera, a Premium Sound System, a Heads-Up Display, Wireless Phone Charger, a Power Tailgate, Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot Assist, Lexus AWD System, Full front Paint Protection, Micheline All-Season Mud & Snow Tires, Brand new Windshield and much more...
Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Carzone Today!
Explore our impressive selection of vehicles at Carzone. We're open 6 days a week, and Sundays are available by appointment. With EASY FINANCING and ZERO DOWN payment options, owning your dream car has never been easier. Enjoy the peace of mind of a NORTH AMERICAN WIDE WARRANTY and CARFAX report. Trade-ins are always welcome, making your upgrade seamless. Visit us online at carzonecalgary.ca and experience the difference. As an AMVIC licensed dealer, Carzone specializes in turning your vehicle dreams into reality. Call us anytime and inquire about our 90-day payment deferral plan. No matter your credit history – bankruptcy, self-employed, bank repo, new to Canada – ALL CREDIT TYPES ARE WELCOME. Multiple banks are ready to work with you. Apply online at CARZONECALGARY and let us guide you toward your dream car. We're here to assist you every step of the way. Your credit acceptance is our priority. Contact Carzone now to discover how we can earn your business today.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car Zone
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Car Zone
Car Zone
Call Dealer
403-248-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
403-248-0245