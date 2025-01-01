Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2017 LEXUS NX200T WITH AWD AND 76713 KMS. WITH LUXURY, BACKUP CAMERA/FRONT, SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, PADDLE SHIFTER, LANE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, POWER FOLDING MIRROR, AUTO STOP/START, LEATHER SEATS, VENTILATED SEATS, ENTERTAINMENT SCREEN AND MUCH MORE!</div><div>.<br />ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!<br />One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? Weve got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!<br /><br />What We Offer:<br /><br />*Low Bi-Weekly Payments<br />*Instant Approvals<br />*Credit Consolidation<br />*Employment Insurance<br />*Negative Equity Coverage<br /><br />Operating Hours:<br />Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm<br />Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm<br /><br />Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.<br />CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.<br /><br />Referral Program:<br />Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!<br /><br />AMVIC Licensed Dealer<br /><br />After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018<br /><br />Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4<br /><br />All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.</div>

2017 Lexus NX 200t

76,713 KM

Details Description Features

$28,488

+ GST
Make it Yours

2017 Lexus NX 200t

LUXURY SUNROOF PADDLE SHIFTER LANE ASSIST VENTILATED SEATS LEATHER SEATS ENTERTAINMENT SCREEN

Watch This Vehicle
12739176

2017 Lexus NX 200t

LUXURY SUNROOF PADDLE SHIFTER LANE ASSIST VENTILATED SEATS LEATHER SEATS ENTERTAINMENT SCREEN

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

  1. 12739176
  2. 12739176
  3. 12739176
  4. 12739176
  5. 12739176
  6. 12739176
  7. 12739176
  8. 12739176
  9. 12739176
  10. 12739176
  11. 12739176
  12. 12739176
  13. 12739176
  14. 12739176
  15. 12739176
  16. 12739176
  17. 12739176
  18. 12739176
  19. 12739176
  20. 12739176
  21. 12739176
  22. 12739176
  23. 12739176
  24. 12739176
Contact Seller

$28,488

+ GST

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
76,713KM
VIN JTJBARBZ2H2129229

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 76,713 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 LEXUS NX200T WITH AWD AND 76713 KMS. WITH LUXURY, BACKUP CAMERA/FRONT, SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, PADDLE SHIFTER, LANE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, POWER FOLDING MIRROR, AUTO STOP/START, LEATHER SEATS, VENTILATED SEATS, ENTERTAINMENT SCREEN AND MUCH MORE!.
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!

What We Offer:

*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage

Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm

Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.

Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!

AMVIC Licensed Dealer

After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4

All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Wheel Locks,Power Steering,Aluminum Wheels,All Wheel Drive,Turbocharged,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Temporary Spare Tire,Locking/Limited Slip Differential,ABS,Brake Assist,Rear Spoiler,Power Mirror(s),Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Integrated Turn Signal M...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto House

Used 2017 Lexus NX 200t LUXURY SUNROOF PADDLE SHIFTER LANE ASSIST VENTILATED SEATS LEATHER SEATS ENTERTAINMENT SCREEN for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Lexus NX 200t LUXURY SUNROOF PADDLE SHIFTER LANE ASSIST VENTILATED SEATS LEATHER SEATS ENTERTAINMENT SCREEN 76,713 KM $28,488 + GST
Used 2019 Dodge Durango GT LUXURY 7 PASSENGERS SUNROOF PADDLE SHIFTER DRIVE MODES THIRD ROW SEAT HEATED LEATHER SEATS for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Dodge Durango GT LUXURY 7 PASSENGERS SUNROOF PADDLE SHIFTER DRIVE MODES THIRD ROW SEAT HEATED LEATHER SEATS 180,448 KM $20,988 + GST
Used 2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek Limited 2.0 NAVIGATION LANE ASSIST SUNROOF HEATED LEATHER SEATS PADDLE SHIFTER DRIVE MODES for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek Limited 2.0 NAVIGATION LANE ASSIST SUNROOF HEATED LEATHER SEATS PADDLE SHIFTER DRIVE MODES 86,814 KM $26,988 + GST

Email Auto House

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

Call Dealer

403-263-XXXX

(click to show)

403-263-4446

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,488

+ GST>

Auto House

403-263-4446

2017 Lexus NX 200t