$28,488+ GST
2017 Lexus NX 200t
LUXURY SUNROOF PADDLE SHIFTER LANE ASSIST VENTILATED SEATS LEATHER SEATS ENTERTAINMENT SCREEN
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$28,488
+ GST
Used
76,713KM
VIN JTJBARBZ2H2129229
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 76,713 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 LEXUS NX200T WITH AWD AND 76713 KMS. WITH LUXURY, BACKUP CAMERA/FRONT, SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, PADDLE SHIFTER, LANE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, POWER FOLDING MIRROR, AUTO STOP/START, LEATHER SEATS, VENTILATED SEATS, ENTERTAINMENT SCREEN AND MUCH MORE!.
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!
What We Offer:
*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage
Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm
Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.
Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!
AMVIC Licensed Dealer
After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018
Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4
All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Wheel Locks,Power Steering,Aluminum Wheels,All Wheel Drive,Turbocharged,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Temporary Spare Tire,Locking/Limited Slip Differential,ABS,Brake Assist,Rear Spoiler,Power Mirror(s),Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Integrated Turn Signal M...
2017 Lexus NX 200t