2017 Lexus RX 350

+ taxes & licensing
403 243-8344
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
+ taxes & licensing
This ACCIDENT FREE Lexus RX350 F SPORT series 2 comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 3.5L V6 motor, automatic transmission with F1 style paddle shifters, 20-inch alloy wheels, adaptive suspension dampers, Blind Spot Detection system, back-up camera, front & rear parking sensors, power sunroof, LED headlights, heated / cooled power leather seats with memory settings, power heated steering wheel, high beam assist, LED daytime running / fog lights and much more!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4